Dorothy Elaine Krenek Hajovsky, 91, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on October 26, 2022. She was born in Crosby, Texas, on August 9, 1931, to Christian R. and Frances Marie Krenek.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lawrence Hajovsky, brother James “Jimmie” Krenek, son Larry Hajovsky, and her mother and father-in-law Emil and Bessie Hajovsky. Dorothy graduated from Sam Houston State Teachers College and began her teaching career in Needville, Texas and retired from Liberty ISD in 1992. She made a great impact on the lives of her students, and still to this day she kept in touch with many of them. They constantly remind her of what a difference she made, and the positive impact she had on their future.

On March 2, 1957, Dorothy married the love of her life, Lawrence Hajovsky at Sacred Heart Church in Crosby, Texas. In 1967, Lawrence and Dorothy adopted their only child Larry Steven Hajovsky. Larry brought so much joy into their lives and made their little family complete. Dorothy loved being a wife and mother and was elated to be promoted to “Gran Dot” with the birth of her first grandson, Luke Christian. Her joy grew with the addition of two more grandchildren, Abigail Elaine, and Zachary Steven. She adored being a grandmother more than anything in the world and talked about her grandchildren to anyone that would listen.

Dorothy was a devout Catholic who dedicated much of her time to Immaculate Conception Church, where she was known as “The Little Church Lady”. She was also a long time member of the Altar Society. Most days of the week, Dorothy could be found tending to the altar, changing out the holy water, and straightening books in the church. For her dedication, she was awarded the Msgr. Richard DeStefano Faithful Steward Award. Dorothy had an unwavering faith in God and the power of prayer. She spent countless hours every day in prayer for those she loved, as well as people she had never met. We all felt the power of her prayers and know what a difference they made in our lives.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter-in-law Carol Hajovsky of Liberty, Grandchildren Luke Hajovsky and fiancé Alayna Bautsch of Liberty, Abigail Hajovsky of San Marcos, Zachary Hajovsky of Liberty, Sister-In-Law Lillian Rucka of Crosby, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 4pm-6pm with Rosary beginning at 6pm. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at 10am on October 31, 2022, with burial to follow at Liberty Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ICC Altar Society Bereavement Fund. For more information and to leave online condolences please visit AllisonFuneralService.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy E. Hajovsky, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

