Jay Raymond Wingate of Cleveland, Texas left this Earth for his Heavenly home on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 43. He was born on January 3, 1979, to parents John Raymond Wingate and Marie Spencer.

Jay was a 1997 graduate of Cleveland High School and was an active member of the student body. He played soccer and was a proud member of the CHS Royal Braves band where he played the trumpet. When Jay wasn’t at school or on the field you could find him working his part-time job at Brookshire Brothers.

After high school Jay went on to attend ITT Tech and graduated with a degree in surveying and drafting and was most recently employed at Patriot Security. Jay had a strong work ethic but he also knew how to enjoy life and that family was the most important thing. He was always present for every milestone be it happy or sad. He was a huge movie buff, a book nerd and he was a fan of comics but what brought Jay the most joy was his family and the deep bond they all shared. He will be deeply missed.

Jay is preceded in death by his father John Raymond Wingate. Left to cherish his memory is his mother Marie Spencer Wingate, beloved little sister Anna VanHolbeck, the lights of his life, his niece Harper and nephew Hayden, grandparents Ruth Franchi and Clifford Spencer, aunt Sharon Spencer, uncles Michael, Patrick, and Clifford Spencer Jr.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

