Earl Judy Herman of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the age of 85. Earl was born on January 17, 1937, in Zoar, Ohio, to parents John Earl Herman and Violet Elizabeth Burrell.

He is preceded in death by his father John Earl Herman; mother Violet Elizabeth Burrell Presnull; brothers James Ronald, George Clifford, Robert Lee, Glen Joseph and son Tony Allen. He is survived by his loving wife Martha Jean Walpole Herman; daughters Donna Janelle Dunn and Lonna Jeanine Beamesderfer; sisters Jean Jordan, Kay Benton, Sandra Matuk and Delia Hailey; brothers J.C. Herman and John Herman; grandchildren Anna Supak, Madison Duxbury, Tess Osborn, Jon Beamesderfer, Eric Beamesderfer; great-grandchildren Stafford Supak, Julianne Osborn, Eli Osborn, Faye Duxbury, Madelyn Osborn, Caroline Duxbury; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00pm at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

