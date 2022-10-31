Tammy Reane (Key) Reh of Houston, Texas passed away on October 24, 2022, at the age of 59. Tammy was born on June 12, 1963, in Cleveland, Texas to Vordia Monroe Key and Velma Sue Crawford who preceded her in death.

Tammy’s smile, beauty and the lingering smell of her perfume were sure to keep everyone missing her as she was always on to life’s next big adventure. She was passionate about sticking up for the underdog and it was always her way or the highway! She touched many lives (including animals) as she lived all over the world in Africa, Venezuela, Colorado, and Texas. It wasn’t uncommon to receive a phone call about a new blue jay or squirrel she had rescued that was sitting on her shoulder keeping her company. She adored animals and leaves behind her little dog Lucy whom she adopted after her sister Linda passed and her granddogs Capo & Rocko.

She will be accompanied in heaven by her late giant schnauzer Emma who recently passed. Tammy was such a classy but also down to earth lady who loved beautiful things of all kinds. She loved to collect antiques, trinkets, and furniture with hopes to restore them and always had some project she wished to get to. Tammy had the most beautiful cursive penmanship, and her family will forever cherish all the poems she filled her journals with. Her life was so interesting and the opportunities she was blessed with some could only dream of. Her children, family, and friends will miss her beyond measure.

When the righteous cry for help, the LORD hears and delivers them out of all their troubles.” – Psalm 34:17

Tammy is also preceded in death by her brothers Michael Key and Larry Key and sisters Sandy Stoneberger and Linda Key. She is survived by her sons Evan Key and Vincent Reh; daughter Chantal Reh; brothers Ronnie Key and wife Pam and Terry Key; sister Cynthia Key Scholze along with numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 1:00pm with a funeral service immediately following at 2pm at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

