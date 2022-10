The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 28, 2022:

Mills, Zakary Wade – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Rangel, Tais – Assault Causing Bodily Injury (two counts)

Sheats, Summer Michelle – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Hughes, Matthew Harlan – Assault/Family Violence and Interfering With Emergency Request for Assistance

