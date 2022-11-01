Victim of Monday night crash in Dayton was Hardin Bank leader

A four-vehicle accident in the 5900 block of SH 146 south of Dayton claimed the life of Bobby Guy Allen, 73, of Liberty, an executive for Hardin Bank, a branch of Anahuac National Bank. His passing was confirmed by the Anahuac bank on Tuesday morning.

Around 7:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, Allen was traveling northbound toward home when a GMC Yukon driven by Grady Barber, 50, of Baytown, failed to yield the right of way and crossed directly into the path of Allen’s Infinity SUV.

Allen’s vehicle came to rest in the eastside ditch where he was later pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn.

After Allen and Barber’s vehicles collided, Barber’s vehicle was pushed into the southbound lane of travel. A Hyundai traveling southbound, driven by Brooklyn Lee, 21, of Cleveland, struck Barber’s vehicle causing it to come to rest in the northbound lane of travel where it was struck a third time by a Chevrolet SUV driven by Allen Swindull, 58, of Kingwood.

Barber and Swindull were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals with unknown injuries, according to a statement from Dayton Police Department.

Dayton Police Department obtained a warrant for a blood draw for Barber and is awaiting results from the lab to determine if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The case is still under investigation by Dayton Police Department.

Bluebonnet News has reached out to Anahuac National Bank for a statement on Allen’s passing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

