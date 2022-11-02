Small plane knocks out power line in Hardin while landing on private airfield

A single-propeller, two-seater airplane made a rough landing in a private airfield off FM 834 E in Hardin Wednesday morning. The pilot, Bernard Russell Ortman, 63, of Deer Park, was uninjured.

According to Trooper Nathaniel Godfrey, the pilot was traveling north when he clipped the power line and landed the plane without further incident. The airfield reportedly belongs to a friend of the pilot.

By the time first responders arrived, the plane had already been removed from the airfield. FM 834 E was blocked by state troopers and firefighters until the utility company removed the powerline from the roadway.

The accident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The FAA is going to send an agent to check out the plane before it can be flown again,” Godfrey added.

A powerline can be seen across FM 834 east of Hardin Wednesday morning after a small plane clipped the line as it was attempting to land in a private airfield.

(Photo courtesy of Chief Nic Nelson, Liberty County ESD 7)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

