Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont

Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, Gordon S. Williams has been told by many patrons that they have missed the event over the last two and a half years.

Since November 2009, this monthly gathering has served as a place for Southeast Texas residents to dance Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia, and Cha Cha. Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery has been more than just a venue to dance, a diverse community has been created by the patrons who have attended for more than a decade.

In March 2020, the world came to a halt as the Coronavirus changed life as we know it and the tropical melodies that filled the winery were immediately quiet. Thirty-two months later, the rhythms, the percussion, and the sounds of enjoyment will break the silence.

“Collectively, we all lost a great deal during the pandemic on so many levels. I lost a great deal. For the Salsa community who marked this night on their calendar every four weeks, made it date night for couples, and a social outing for friends, we all greatly missed the chance to connect with each other through dance at the winery,” Williams said.

Williams has been a host/instructor of Latin Dance events in Southeast Texas for more than 10 years. He has performed in several charity dance events and at the Lamar University Spring Dance Concert. Williams served as an instructor at the American College Dance Association – South Central Conference in March 2018. Williams served as a judge for the Whistle Stop’s Mad Hot Ballroom Gala in Southwest Louisiana and has taught Latin Dance lessons to junior high and high school students in Southeast Texas.

Cotton Creek Winery owner Traci Tucker is looking forward to the energy and great times that Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery brings to the atmosphere of the venue.

“I am very excited,” Tucker said.

Local Latin Dance instructor and Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery patron Miceala Moreno is excited about returning to a familiar space.

“My heart is overjoyed! When I moved to Texas ten years ago, Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery was an instrumental part of becoming acclimated in the Southeast Texas community. Being able to build connections, while polishing up our Latin Dance moves every month has allowed for some of my closest friendships to develop,” Moreno said.

This November would be the thirteenth year of Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery if it was not interrupted by the pandemic. Williams believes there is a great deal to celebrate.

“Since March 2020, we not have had the monthly event but it is the spirit of the people, the community that has been created, and joy of life that we will celebrate that night,” Williams says.

Lessons begin at 7 p.m. Social dancing starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

For more information on “Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery,” call 409-861-0400 or e-mail gsharpproductions@hotmail.com.

