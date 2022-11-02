Three arrested for cockfighting in east Montgomery County

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas, on Oct. 30.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation.

As a result, three suspects were arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where they were charged with Cockfighting.

Rodriguez, Aron Ramirez, Christian Lara, Jerardo

The Livestock Unit also obtained a seizure warrant for 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex and eight dead roosters. With assistance from the Houston SPCA, the fowl were relocated to their facility for intake process and medical care.

The fowl will be held until the outcome of the seizure hearing.

