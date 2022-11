The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 31, 2022:

Woodward, Jerry Dewayne – Forgery of a Financial Instrument

Castellano, Jesus – Theft of Property

Newman, Courtney Lynn – Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution of a Known Felon

Owen, Kodi Michael – Falsification of Drug Test Results

