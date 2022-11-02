James Simon, 83, of Splendora, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 28, 2022, in Houston, Texas. James was born Nov. 3, 1938, in Maurice, Louisiana, to Maurice Simon and Elvige Trahan.

James grew up in Maurice, Louisiana, before moving to New Iberia, where he worked hard for years to support his young family. James then moved to Houston, where he began working for Pepsi, after several years he moved his family to Pasadena where he became a meat cutter and a long-time resident of that community. Following his time in Pasadena, he moved to Elgin and started his own trucking business. He most recently lived in Splendora, Texas where he became very active in the First Methodist Church of Splendora. James’ family meant everything to him, and you could always find him at sporting and school events supporting his grandkids. He enjoyed Christmas with his family and loved to eat and cook. Some of James’ favorite times were at family parties enjoying crawfish and etouffee. James was a jokester and loved to re-tell jokes, always enjoying the opportunity to make others laugh. He will be sorely missed by many.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers and a sister; his sons, Ronald James Simon, Kenneth Wayne Simon; his grandson, Jeremy Lewis Barta.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Glenda Ann Arabie and husband John, Mary Ellen Boghani and husband Jerry, Pamela Ann Simon; his sister, Joyce Lynn Provost; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; his former wife, LuAnn Simon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the First Methodist Church of Splendora, 26117 FM 2090 Splendora, Texas on Sunday, November 6, 2022 with lunch at 12:45 followed by the service which will begin at 2:00 p.m.

