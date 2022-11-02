Paul Thomas Eads passed away in his home with family at his side on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. There will be a small graveside service for family on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Sherman Family Cemetery in Wallisville. The family will receive visitors at Grace United Methodist Church in the Heights on Saturday, Nov. 12, starting at 1 pm with a Celebration of Life Service at 2 pm followed by a reception at the Reagan Lodge on Heights Boulevard.

Paul was born in Houston, Texas on December 31, 1938, to Eula Mae Locke Eads and Jack Clifton Eads, Sr. Paul graduated from Reagan High School in January of 1957. Paul was a clarinet player in the band and met the love of his life Winnie Mae Munger in the clarinet section. Paul and Winnie Mae were married on July 8, 1960, at Grace United Methodist Church in the Heights. Paul graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1962. Paul and Winnie Mae had two sons Todd and Troy.

Paul was employed by Camco working in the oil industry on gas lift technology. As part of his job, he traveled all over the world and was able to bring Winnie Mae on some of his adventures including living in Venezuela for a year when Todd was only two years old. Paul was a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Paul was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in the Heights where he sometimes sang in the choir. He was a member of the Reagan Lodge #1037. He was President of the Heights Lions’ Club, President of the Lions’ Eye Bank and a Past District Governor for Lions’ Club. He also mentored young high school age members of the Lions’ Cub which he took great pride in doing.

Paul always wanted to be on the cutting edge of technology. He was one of the first to have a computer in his neighborhood. Later, he was an avid builder of computers and shared that passion and knowledge with his sons and grandsons. Paul loved being a father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going out to eat and making people laugh.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Jack Clifton Eads, Sr. and Eula Mae Locke Eads; his brother Jack Clifton Eads, Jr; his daughter-in-law Denise Edwards Eads; and his son Todd Alan Eads. Paul is survived by his wife Winne Mae Munger Eads; his son Troy Eads and wife Angela; daughter-in-law Debbie Eads; grandchildren Renai Eads Cafferty and husband Ryan, Nicholas Eads, Alec Eads, Cara Sourp, and David Eubank; and great grandchildren Zane Cafferty, Jett Cafferty, and Maximus Gonzalez.

