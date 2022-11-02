Shanna Lea Burleson

Shanna Lea “Shanna Banana” Barker Burleson, 51, of Old River-Winfree, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 26, 1971, in Baytown, Texas, to Ira Leon and Diann Billedeaux Barker. Shanna was a native of this area, graduating from Barbers Hill, class of 1989. She also attended Lee College. She was a member Mont Belvieu Assemble of God.

Shanna pursued many interests, some of which included going camping, gardening, working in her yard, and scrapbooking. She was an avid dancer, who loved to two step. Shanna had a gorgeous voice and enjoyed singing. She was a loyal mother, who was extremely proud of her children and their accomplishments. Shanna was feisty, strong willed and funny. She had an unveiling determination when she set her mind on a goal. Shanna will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Shanna was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Doris LeBlanc; her maternal great-grandmother Anna Meshe; her paternal grandparents Madonna and Frank Barker. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her parents; her sons Jordan Burleson and fiancé Haylee Murphey of Beach City, Cannon Burleson of Mont Belvieu; her brother Lonnie Barker and wife Rhonda of Mont Belvieu; her niece Mandi Wells and husband Adam of Mont Belvieu; her nephews Trey Barker and wife Kristen of Mont Belvieu, and Briggs Burleson of Baytown; her great-nephew Jackson Barker of Mont Belvieu; her great-niece Maisie Barker of Mont Belvieu; her dear friends Jimmy Jones of Mont Belvieu, Malcom Martin of Pearland, Joe Gressett of Mont Belvieu; her numerous aunts, uncles and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Adam Wells, Trey Barker, Malcom Martin, Jimmy Jones and Gary Morrison.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 5pm until 7pm, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas 77535. A funeral service for Ms. Burleson will be held at 11am, on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Sterling Funeral Home with Lonnie Barker and Denny Wells officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, in Baytown.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

