Chester Fontenot, 81, of Raywood, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving his family. Mr. Fontenot was born on January 10, 1941 to the late Jack Fontenot and Alma Gobert. Chester was a self – employed entrepreneur.

Mr. Fontenot is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Wade Fontenot; brothers, Hamilton Fontenot , Albert Fontenot, Alvin Fontenot, Joseph Horace Fontenot Sr., and Raymond Fontenot; sisters, Lillie Bell Gradney, Allie Fontenot, Lonia Fontenot, and Louella Lemond.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Irma Guillory; son, Kirk Fontenot and wife Teresa of Cleveland, TX; daughter, Cathy Monterrosa of Raywood, TX; sisters, Rena Arceneaux of Raywood, TX and Rose Broussard of Highland, TX. He is also survived by many loving relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 am with Rosary following at 10:00 am on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Reverend Emmauel Mbam celebrating. Committal will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Honoring Mr. Chester as pallbearers are Horace Fontenot Jr., Terry Fontenot, Kody Arceneaux, Ivan Arceneaux, Christopher Monterrosa, and Kirk Brandon Fontenot.

