Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin, San Antonio

Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, of Austin, was arrested October 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was also arrested October 26, in Von Ormy, Texas. No Crime Stoppers rewards will be paid.

Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, was arrested at an apartment by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents.

Cooks had been wanted since September 2021, when the Austin Police Department (APD) issued a warrant for his arrest for assault with injury-family violence. In November 2021, the Killeen Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

In 1990, Cooks was convicted of sexual assault following an incident involving a 20-year-old woman. In 1997, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to two years of confinement. In 2002, Cooks was convicted of aggravated assault. In 2008, he was convicted on drug charges and given two 10-year sentences in confinement. In November 2020, Cooks was arrested by APD for assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation. He then bonded out of jail. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, was arrested at a business by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including Texas DPS Special Agents. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement all assisted in the arrest.

Slack had been wanted since January 2022, after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office issued four warrants for his arrest for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and violation of bond/protective order. In April 2022, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for assault of a family/household member.

In 2009, Slack was convicted of possession of a weapon and sentenced to 21 months of confinement in federal prison. In 2013, he was convicted of robbery and sentenced to 2 and 1/2 years of confinement. In 2019, he was given two 3-year sentences after being convicted of bail jumping/failure to appear and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 59 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 21 gang members and 32 sex offenders. In addition, $80,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

