After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified.

“The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on Wells Cemetery Road. The body is in severe decomposition and appears to have been there for a couple of weeks or so,” said Capt. Billy Knox.

Knox said early indications suggest that the body belonged to a male, though it will take an autopsy to positively identify the person and determine a cause of death. The autopsy is set for Thursday in Beaumont.

“We should know tomorrow if it was a homicide or not. We are actively working this case,” Knox said.

Knox said investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are working with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office to determine if the body belongs to a man who is missing from that area.

Wells Cemetery Road is located off of FM 1010 (Plum Grove Road) just south of the SH 105 bypass. It is located just outside the Cleveland city limits, which is why this case is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers.

Bluebonnet News will provide an updated article on Thursday after the autopsy is performed.

