Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2022

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of October 2022:

Kevin Lara Holguin and Joselyn Sarai Bernal

Kaylee Nicole Chitty and Clifton John Shelby

Donte Lavaughn Godfrey and Wellona Mechell Robertson

Alexander Fuentes Morales and Bianca Saidie Pedroza

Samuel Gonzalez and John Edwin Olaya Gomez

Martin Hermenejildo Montalvo and Samantha Gail Crenshaw

Felix Diaz Mora and Tavera Andres Hernandez

Tracy Rena Phillips and Douglas Wayne Cucco

Chase Weston Jones and Nichole Denise Van Kirk

Daniel Wayne Gordon and Stephanie Noel Driskill

Bryan Jay Perez and Whitney Guzman

Tanner Dubois and Haley Brock

Bryan Lee Vogelsberg and Valerie Blaire Williams

Raul Ramirez-Sierra and Mireya Lizeth Briseno Serrata

Carlos Ernesto Lemus Garay and Estrellita Dejesus Carrillo

Tyler Wayne Eberlan and Katie Lynn Haden

Darren Edward Bowen and Patricia Luna Ramirez

Wiley Everett Trousdale and Shelley Renee Trousdale

Sirenna Leann Adams and Kassidy Brice Mosley

Edward Maddox Renfro and Haley Ann Graves

Francisco Orduna Rojas and Maricela Magana Gonzalez

Carl Ray Johnson and Jaidyn Faith Laughery

Robert Alton Diehl and Elizabeth Ann Stanton

Larry Jacob Goolsby and Katherine Elaine Hamilton

Trent Edward Dumesnil and Maria Alejandra Garcia Rincon

Drake Ryan Owens and Heather Nicole Burks

George Brandon Warren and Morgan Amanda Green

Bobby Dale Jordan and Lydia Diane Bailey

Robert Joe Pifer and Samadhi Laura Blakes

Cassidy Dianne Hurst and Joshuah Danuel Neal

Emily Janet Villalobos and Luis Ricardo Paz

Sarah Elizabeth Johnson and Taylore Brie-ann Rogers

Joshua Ray Street and Amanda Kay Hoffman

Kevin James Koehl and Madison Maria Butler

Thi Chanh Su and Gabriella Ruth Forames

Jarren Jarel Pollard and Crianesha Lashonda-Dezshuna Olige

Clint Edwin Osowski and Anna Denise Osowski

Angel David Martinez and Lisbet Natalia Cruz

John Chester Mitcham Jr. and Melissa Renae Morasch

Esau Israel Tovar Mendoza and Cristal Sanchez

Charles Scott Cooper and Marsha Marie Maxwell

Milton Robert Lee and Jordan Lange Kennon

Jose Maria Gonzalez Quintanilla and Carmen Elena Arteaga Sanchez

George Adam Pommier and Nicole Caudill Parker

Joseph Nathaniel Hostler and Heather Marie Sellers

John Murphy and Shanna Keith

Chris Shannon Martin and Priscilla Holly Work

Brandon Allen Shipman and Donna Louise Davis

Jacob Ryan Godejohn and Danielle Elizabeth O’Quinn

Gage Presley Ingram and Kirsten Michelle Coplen

Ruben Ruiz Lopez and Iris Consuelo Martinez Mejia

Richard Brian Jaynes and Tammy Lynn Lott

Douglas Michael Davis and Debra Lynn Hubbard

Angel Arturo Hernandez Bravo and Madison Leann Cox

Jaime Adalid Chirinos Lopez and Stefanie Alejandra Redondo-Jimenez

John Waldir Umana and Karla Perez

Kade Lance Burton and Miranda Nicole Kerley

