Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2022

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of October 2022:

  • Kevin Lara Holguin and Joselyn Sarai Bernal
  • Kaylee Nicole Chitty and Clifton John Shelby
  • Donte Lavaughn Godfrey and Wellona Mechell Robertson
  • Alexander Fuentes Morales and Bianca Saidie Pedroza
  • Samuel Gonzalez and John Edwin Olaya Gomez
  • Martin Hermenejildo Montalvo and Samantha Gail Crenshaw
  • Felix Diaz Mora and Tavera Andres Hernandez
  • Tracy Rena Phillips and Douglas Wayne Cucco
  • Chase Weston Jones and Nichole Denise Van Kirk
  • Daniel Wayne Gordon and Stephanie Noel Driskill
  • Bryan Jay Perez and Whitney Guzman
  • Tanner Dubois and Haley Brock
  • Bryan Lee Vogelsberg and Valerie Blaire Williams
  • Raul Ramirez-Sierra and Mireya Lizeth Briseno Serrata
  • Carlos Ernesto Lemus Garay and Estrellita Dejesus Carrillo
  • Tyler Wayne Eberlan and Katie Lynn Haden
  • Darren Edward Bowen and Patricia Luna Ramirez
  • Wiley Everett Trousdale and Shelley Renee Trousdale
  • Sirenna Leann Adams and Kassidy Brice Mosley
  • Edward Maddox Renfro and Haley Ann Graves
  • Francisco Orduna Rojas and Maricela Magana Gonzalez
  • Carl Ray Johnson and Jaidyn Faith Laughery
  • Robert Alton Diehl and Elizabeth Ann Stanton
  • Larry Jacob Goolsby and Katherine Elaine Hamilton
  • Trent Edward Dumesnil and Maria Alejandra Garcia Rincon
  • Drake Ryan Owens and Heather Nicole Burks
  • George Brandon Warren and Morgan Amanda Green
  • Bobby Dale Jordan and Lydia Diane Bailey
  • Robert Joe Pifer and Samadhi Laura Blakes
  • Cassidy Dianne Hurst and Joshuah Danuel Neal
  • Emily Janet Villalobos and Luis Ricardo Paz
  • Sarah Elizabeth Johnson and Taylore Brie-ann Rogers
  • Joshua Ray Street and Amanda Kay Hoffman
  • Kevin James Koehl and Madison Maria Butler
  • Thi Chanh Su and Gabriella Ruth Forames
  • Jarren Jarel Pollard and Crianesha Lashonda-Dezshuna Olige
  • Clint Edwin Osowski and Anna Denise Osowski
  • Angel David Martinez and Lisbet Natalia Cruz
  • John Chester Mitcham Jr. and Melissa Renae Morasch
  • Esau Israel Tovar Mendoza and Cristal Sanchez
  • Charles Scott Cooper and Marsha Marie Maxwell
  • Milton Robert Lee and Jordan Lange Kennon
  • Jose Maria Gonzalez Quintanilla and Carmen Elena Arteaga Sanchez
  • George Adam Pommier and Nicole Caudill Parker
  • Joseph Nathaniel Hostler and Heather Marie Sellers
  • John Murphy and Shanna Keith
  • Chris Shannon Martin and Priscilla Holly Work
  • Brandon Allen Shipman and Donna Louise Davis
  • Jacob Ryan Godejohn and Danielle Elizabeth O’Quinn
  • Gage Presley Ingram and Kirsten Michelle Coplen
  • Ruben Ruiz Lopez and Iris Consuelo Martinez Mejia
  • Richard Brian Jaynes and Tammy Lynn Lott
  • Douglas Michael Davis and Debra Lynn Hubbard
  • Angel Arturo Hernandez Bravo and Madison Leann Cox
  • Jaime Adalid Chirinos Lopez and Stefanie Alejandra Redondo-Jimenez
  • John Waldir Umana and Karla Perez
  • Kade Lance Burton and Miranda Nicole Kerley

