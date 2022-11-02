Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2022

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of October 2022:
- Kevin Lara Holguin and Joselyn Sarai Bernal
- Kaylee Nicole Chitty and Clifton John Shelby
- Donte Lavaughn Godfrey and Wellona Mechell Robertson
- Alexander Fuentes Morales and Bianca Saidie Pedroza
- Samuel Gonzalez and John Edwin Olaya Gomez
- Martin Hermenejildo Montalvo and Samantha Gail Crenshaw
- Felix Diaz Mora and Tavera Andres Hernandez
- Tracy Rena Phillips and Douglas Wayne Cucco
- Chase Weston Jones and Nichole Denise Van Kirk
- Daniel Wayne Gordon and Stephanie Noel Driskill
- Bryan Jay Perez and Whitney Guzman
- Tanner Dubois and Haley Brock
- Bryan Lee Vogelsberg and Valerie Blaire Williams
- Raul Ramirez-Sierra and Mireya Lizeth Briseno Serrata
- Carlos Ernesto Lemus Garay and Estrellita Dejesus Carrillo
- Tyler Wayne Eberlan and Katie Lynn Haden
- Darren Edward Bowen and Patricia Luna Ramirez
- Wiley Everett Trousdale and Shelley Renee Trousdale
- Sirenna Leann Adams and Kassidy Brice Mosley
- Edward Maddox Renfro and Haley Ann Graves
- Francisco Orduna Rojas and Maricela Magana Gonzalez
- Carl Ray Johnson and Jaidyn Faith Laughery
- Robert Alton Diehl and Elizabeth Ann Stanton
- Larry Jacob Goolsby and Katherine Elaine Hamilton
- Trent Edward Dumesnil and Maria Alejandra Garcia Rincon
- Drake Ryan Owens and Heather Nicole Burks
- George Brandon Warren and Morgan Amanda Green
- Bobby Dale Jordan and Lydia Diane Bailey
- Robert Joe Pifer and Samadhi Laura Blakes
- Cassidy Dianne Hurst and Joshuah Danuel Neal
- Emily Janet Villalobos and Luis Ricardo Paz
- Sarah Elizabeth Johnson and Taylore Brie-ann Rogers
- Joshua Ray Street and Amanda Kay Hoffman
- Kevin James Koehl and Madison Maria Butler
- Thi Chanh Su and Gabriella Ruth Forames
- Jarren Jarel Pollard and Crianesha Lashonda-Dezshuna Olige
- Clint Edwin Osowski and Anna Denise Osowski
- Angel David Martinez and Lisbet Natalia Cruz
- John Chester Mitcham Jr. and Melissa Renae Morasch
- Esau Israel Tovar Mendoza and Cristal Sanchez
- Charles Scott Cooper and Marsha Marie Maxwell
- Milton Robert Lee and Jordan Lange Kennon
- Jose Maria Gonzalez Quintanilla and Carmen Elena Arteaga Sanchez
- George Adam Pommier and Nicole Caudill Parker
- Joseph Nathaniel Hostler and Heather Marie Sellers
- John Murphy and Shanna Keith
- Chris Shannon Martin and Priscilla Holly Work
- Brandon Allen Shipman and Donna Louise Davis
- Jacob Ryan Godejohn and Danielle Elizabeth O’Quinn
- Gage Presley Ingram and Kirsten Michelle Coplen
- Ruben Ruiz Lopez and Iris Consuelo Martinez Mejia
- Richard Brian Jaynes and Tammy Lynn Lott
- Douglas Michael Davis and Debra Lynn Hubbard
- Angel Arturo Hernandez Bravo and Madison Leann Cox
- Jaime Adalid Chirinos Lopez and Stefanie Alejandra Redondo-Jimenez
- John Waldir Umana and Karla Perez
- Kade Lance Burton and Miranda Nicole Kerley