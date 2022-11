The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 1, 2022:

Johnson, Lee Elmo – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Fuentes, Eddie – Hold for Bee County-Criminal Trespass

Johnson, Caleb Drew Jesse – Hold for San Augustine County-Motion to Adjudicate-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sweeten, Erica Kay Brandon – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Hostetler, Michaela Susan – Hold for Brazoria County-Intoxication Assault

Fuentes, Eddie Hostetler, Michaela Susan Johnson, Caleb Drew Jesse Johnson, Lee Elmo Sweeten, Erica Kay Brandon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook