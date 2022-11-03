Enroll in a winter Mini-mester course at Lone Star College

Lone Star College offers many face-to-face, online and hybrid courses that can assist anyone in starting or completing their educational goals.

“Lone Star College is a great choice for four-year university students who want to continue their education while at home for the winter break,” said Dwight Smith, Ed.D., LSC Vice Chancellor Academic and Workforce Success. “We are ready to help them start, continue and complete their college education.”

Registration for the LSC Winter Mini-mester 2022 is now open and courses will be available at all LSC campuses and centers. Offerings include academic transfer, core credits, workforce training, continuing education and more.

The Winter Mini-mester begins Dec. 19 and ends Jan. 8 (three weeks) or Jan. 15 (four weeks). The sessions provide students with an accelerated option to complete their core requirements faster toward a degree or be core complete before transferring to a four-year college or university.

General offerings include accounting, anthropology, arts, biology, business, chemistry, criminal justice, communications, economics, drama, government, EDUC 1300, English, foreign languages, health care programs, history, humanities, math, speech, various workforce programs and more.

“Lone Star College has various programs that will transfer to your university of choice or prepare you to attain gainful employment, said Smith. “Additionally, we have many financial, technology, advising and other resources to help you succeed.”

For a complete list of all available courses this winter, visit LoneStar.edu/MiniMester.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education, ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

