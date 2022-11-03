Dennis Shelton, Jr., 79, of Coldspring, Texas, passed away on October 29, 2022. Dennis was born on May 19, 1943, in Wharton, Texas, to parents Lillie Mae (Williams) Shelton and Dennis Shelton Sr.

He attended Houston Worthing High School where he was a member of the ROTC, Press Club, Esquire Club, Hi-7 Club and Student Council and graduated in 1961. Dennis has resided in Coldspring since 1986. He will be missed by those who loved him and knew him well.

Dennis is preceded in death by his Mother Lillie Mae Franklin, father Dennis Shelton Sr. and stepfather J.C. Franklin. He is survived by his wife Yolanda Shelton, sons West Shelton, Stone Shelton, Dennis Marvin, daughter Lily D. Shelton, brothers Curtis Batro and Jeffery C. Franklin, grandchildren Daaiyah Sims, David Sims, Koriela Shelton and Jax Shelton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 6:00pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Coldspring, Texas.

