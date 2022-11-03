Jose Silas Quintero-Rios was born in Mexico on January 4, 1948, to parents, Calixto Quintero and Artemia Martinez Quintero. He went to his Heavenly Home in Cleveland, Texas on October 27, 2022, at the age of 74.

He was a Man of God and a retired pastor after many years of spreading Gods Word around various areas of the country. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jose was preceded in death by his parents, Calixto and Artemia Quintero; brother, Matias Quintero; sister, Arcelida Quintero.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Josefina Quintero; daughter, Arselida Correa and husband Joseluis; sons, Jeremias Quintero and Samuel Quintero; brothers, David Quintero, Audon Quintero, Ernesto Quintero, and Hector Quintero; sisters, Maclovia Singleterry, Austreberta Quintero, Allejandrina Quintero, Olivia Quintero, Ana Maria Quintero, Noemi Quintero, and Blanca Quintero; grandchildren, Noemi Correa, Ezekiel Correa, Ester Correa, David Correa, Michael Quintero, Elizabeth Quintero, Joel Quintero, Joshua Quintero, Silas Quintero, Samuel Quintero, Solomon Quintero, Seth Quintero, and Salma Quintero.

Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Grace Missionary Baptist Church at 12:00 noon with Joseluis Correa officiating. Burial will follow in the Cleveland City Cemetery at 2:30pm. Pallbearers for the service will be, Ezekiel Silas Correa, David Correa, Michael Anthony Quintero, Samuel Elias Quintero, Silas Marcos Quintero and Joel Jose Quintero.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

