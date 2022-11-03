Bobby Ray Tullis, 88, of Splendora, Texas went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He was born on Wednesday, November 8, 1933, in Russellville, Alabama, to Robert Clifton Tullis and Pearl Mae Newman Tullis, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Bobby was also preceded in death by his brothers, David, William, and James Tullis, sisters, Jenny Shepherd and Doris Magyer. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret (Lester) Tullis; children, Glenn Ray Tullis, Steven Charles Tullis and wife Brenda, Terri Lyn Thurman and husband John; along with 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; other loving nieces, nephews, family, and treasured friends.

Visitation for Bobby will be held at First Baptist Church of Splendora on November 5, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 pm. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm. Interment for Bobby will follow at Houston National Cemetery. Brother Bob Grayson officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

