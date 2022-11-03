Katherine “Kathy” Jane Thornton, 69, of Hull, Texas, gained her wings into Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Memorial Hermann TMC in Houston, Texas. Kathy was born on July 4, 1953 to the late Jesse Taylor and Nannie Lee Fregia in Liberty, Texas.

Kathy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Ray Thornton. Kathy was known by many different names, Kathy, Mom, Nanny, Sister, and Kay Kay, just to name a few. She cherished every one of them. When you entered her home, you could count on being fed and enjoying entertaining conversations. She loved her family with all her heart and would fight tooth and nail to protect them. If you looked up Momma Bear in the dictionary, you would see Kathy’s beautiful smiling face.

After losing the love of her life, of over 51 years, her world changed. A piece of her was missing but being the strong and resilient woman she was, she continued to live life to the fullest. She will be missed terribly, but knowing that she and Ray are back together, dancing in Heaven, her family is at peace.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Paskel Thornton of Hull, TX; daughters, Kathy Clark and husband Kelvin of Hull, TX, Rita Collins and husband Jeffery of Tarkington, TX; brothers, James ” Bubba” Taylor and wife Theresa of Hull, TX, Jesse Taylor and wife Evelyn of Dayton, TX, Roland Taylor and wife Wanda of Baytown, TX; sisters, Shirley Lyles of Livingston, TX, Pam Sheffield and husband John of Conroe, TX, Marilyn Musick of Daisetta, TX, and Sherri Hufford and husband Roger of Daisetta, TX; grandchildren, Courtney Folsom and husband James, Maranda Burks and husband Jason, Tristan Clark, Tray Tyler and wife Jesi, Camron Collins, Hunter Collins and wife Chloe, Cody Thornton and wife Lindsey, Austin Thornton and wife Aranda, Treavor Thornton, Decota Thornton, Andrea Thornton, Cassie Sweeten, Brenham Thornton, Bentley Thornton, and Braycee Thornton; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of loving family and friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 2:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel with Reverned Justin Morgan and Brother Andy Coots officiating .Interment will follow to Oakdale Cemetery in Daisetta, TX. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Kathy as pallbearers are Cody Thornton, Austin Thornton, Camron Collins, Hunter Collins, Tristan Clark, Tray Tyler, and Treavor Thornton. Honorary pallbearers are Brenham Thornton and Bentley Thornton.

