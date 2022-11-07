James “Pistol” Murphy Sr., 75, beloved Father, was called to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence. He entered this world on October 18, 1947 in, Liberty, Texas, to the late James Edward Murphy and Godie Marie Abisher. He was a water well specialist for 33 years at Weisinger Incorporated.

Buddy was a faithful servant to the Lord. He had many hobbies but most of all he loved to fish. You could catch him selling Watermelons in Cleveland, Texas where he made many lifelong friends. He was known as James, Buddy & Pistol to many who knew him. Buddy will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Mr. Murphy is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 57 years, Carolyn Murphy, sisters, Mary Ann Ward, Shirley Ann Ulkie, Lounelle Rascoe, Alice Cleveland and Patsy O’Neill; great-grandchild, Izzy Murphy.

Buddy is survived by his daughter, Mary Becker of Liberty, Texas; sons, James Edward Murphy, Jr. and John Elridge Murphy; sisters, Linda Remsing, Janice O’Neill and husband Colin, Loretta Bell, Debra Strawn, and Kathy Brandon; sister-in-law, Tammy Landrum; brother-in-law, Dale O’Neill; 12 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great -great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation Services is on Monday, November 7, 2022 between 10:00 – 12:00. Graveside

Services at 1:00 pm will follow at Ryan’s cemetery in Cleveland, Texas with Pastor Jimmy Charles officiating.

Honoring Buddy as pallbearers are Hunter Tyler, Warren O’Neill, Daryl Strawn, Trey Jackson, Kleb Jackson, and Cody Jackson.

Honorary pallbearers are Bubba O’Neill, Keith, O’Neill. Randy Remsing, Kevin Remsing, Allen Bell, Johnny Bell, Tommy Strawn, Colin O’Neill, and Dale O’Neill.

