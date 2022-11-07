Angela Louise Allen, 57, beloved Wife and Mother, was called to her eternal resting place on November 3, 2022. She entered this world on September 1, 1965, in Liberty, Texas, born to Robert E. Storey Sr. and Marghuerite McAdams.

Angie was a daughter, sister, Sissy, wife, mother, Mayme and best friend. She loved the fact that she held all of these titles. She lived to be there for others and to help wherever she could. She loved without reserve, and was the best supporter in every endeavor. She could encourage someone better than anyone else. If you were ever having difficulty you could count on her to help you out, to the best of her ability, no matter what she was going through at the same time. She was extremely friendly and would help anyone weather she knew them or not.

If you were blessed enough to call her one of her titles you were very important to her and you would never be without her no matter the time of day or night. Her family meant the world to her but her grand kids were her pride and joy. She loved to cook! If she even thought someone needed something to eat she would be the first to cook for them. She loved to build things with wood. She loved to fish, hunt and cruise and the more people she could get to join her in these activities, the better she liked them. There was nothing she couldn’t do if she wanted to. One time in particular, she got out of bed at 1:30 am and drove a tractor to help get the buggy unstuck. Everything she did she did it to the best of her ability and gave it her all. Angie made a positive impact on everyone that she met, to know her was to love her. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.

Preceded in death by sister, Connie Sue Boleware and granddaughter Allisyn Coots

Angela is survived by her husband, John Allen of Saratoga, Texas; father, Robert E. Storey Sr. of Saratoga, Texas; mother, Marghuerite Storey of Saratoga, Texas; sons, Jim Bob Coots & wife Brittany of Silsbee, Texas and Drew Storey & wife Alicia of Beaumont, Texas; daughters, Storey Elizabeth Allen of Saratoga, Texas, Ashley Holman & husband Daniel of Emery, Texas and Rylee Lamberth of Saratoga, Texas; brother, Robert “Bubba” Storey and wife Brittney of Saratoga, Texas and Benjamin Storey and wife Katie of Saratoga, Texas; granchildren, Rylee Coots, Josiah Coots, Sebastian Storey and Flint Holmon and a host of loving family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 between 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Service of Remembrance will be held at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Faith and Family Funeral Services with Rev. Jim Bob Coots, Brother Andy Coots and Brother Berlon Coots officiating. Burial will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Angela as pallbearers are Drew Storey, Ben Storey, Josh Coots, Rick Storey, Bobby Jo Love, and Robert Billings. Honorary pallbearers are E.W. Storey and Gene Cotton.

