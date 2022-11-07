Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 5, 2022:
- Reyes, Jaime – Public Intoxication
- Brenek, Megan Lynnette – Public Intoxication
- Richards, Clinton Joe – Driving While Intoxicated, second (no mugshot)
- Gonzalez, Tiffany Cheyenne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Dicesare, Paul Anthony – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (no mugshot)
- Navarro, Armando Ramon Jr. – Displaying Expired License Plate, Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License, Operating Vehicle without Registration Insignia and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Johnson, Michael Dewayne – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Deadly Conduct