Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 5, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 5, 2022:

  • Reyes, Jaime – Public Intoxication
  • Brenek, Megan Lynnette – Public Intoxication
  • Richards, Clinton Joe – Driving While Intoxicated, second (no mugshot)
  • Gonzalez, Tiffany Cheyenne – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Dicesare, Paul Anthony – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (no mugshot)
  • Navarro, Armando Ramon Jr. – Displaying Expired License Plate, Expired Driver’s License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License, Operating Vehicle without Registration Insignia and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Johnson, Michael Dewayne – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person and Deadly Conduct
Brenek, Megan Lynnette
Gonzalez, Tiffany Cheyenne
Johnson, Michael Dwayne
Navarro, Armando Ramon Jr.
Reyes, Jaime

