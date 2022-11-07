Jo Ann “Joby” Nelson Matthews went to be with our Lord on November 1, 2022. Jo Ann was born in Anahuac, Texas on January 4, 1934. She was a resident of Anahuac for the majority of her life and a graduate of Anahuac High School. She attended Baylor University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57-years, James “Jimmie” Matthews; parents James O. “Ollie” and Orena Inez Nelson; and sisters Loda “Biddy” Gibson and husband Delbert, and Evelyn “Tommye” Sandlin and husband James. She is survived by her daughters Becky Evans and husband David, and Patti Nauman and husband Lance, all of Anahuac, TX; her grandchildren Nicki Simpson and husband Roddy, of Highlands, TX, Meagan Taylor and husband Jeff, of Baytown, TX, Austin Nauman and wife Sierra, of Mont Belvieu, TX, and Madelyne Nauman of Mont Belvieu, TX; her great-grandchildren Slaton Nauman, Eli Simpson, Josie Simpson, Emily Taylor and Stockton Nauman; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church Anahuac where she played piano for 70 years, performed with the ladies’ choral group “Love Notes,” taught Sunday School, was a church trustee, and volunteered countless hours through church ministries. She was also a past matron of the Anahuac O.E.S. #649. She was a loyal supporter of the Anahuac schools where she also taught as a substitute. She was a greeter at Sterling Funeral Home and offered support and encouragement to all the families during their time of loss.

Along with her husband Jimmie and family-friends Joe and Mary Ann Evans, she was a part-owner of E&M Greenhouses, and also a part-owner of Bayside Imports with her husband.

She loved God, her family, chatting over coffee and dessert, playing her piano and the Baylor Bears. Family, friends and church-members all regularly benefited from her cooking and baked goods. She was faithful to visit anyone in the community who was homebound and enjoyed these numerous friendships.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to First Baptist Church Anahuac, P.O. Box 456, Anahuac, TX 77514, and the Anahuac ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 369, Anahuac, TX 77514.

Your kind expression of sympathy is deeply appreciated and gratefully acknowledged by the family of Jo Ann Matthews.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be David Morris, David Bennett, Jimmy Turner, Michael Hightower, Jay Nelson, Jim Nelson, Charlie Henry, Mark Pagels, and Bruce Van Vickle. Honorary pallbearers are the Deacons of First Baptist Church Anahuac, her nephews and great-nephews.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 12:30pm, on Friday, November 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church Anahuac. A funeral service will begin at 2pm at the church with Pastors John Bender and Trey Clark officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

