The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 4, 2022:

Brannan, Kyle Dawn – Theft of Property

McGraw, John Thomas – Order Setting Aside Bond-Assault on a Public Servant (no mugshot)

Hill, Danny James – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Guzman, Matthew Gabriel – Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury (no mugshot)

Turner, Jacob Ryan – Bond Forfeiture-Theft of Mail

