Rotary Club of East Montgomery County partnering with Mission Northeast to provide food to families in need

Rotary District 5910 Grant Subcommittee Chairman Bobby Chapman was the speaker at the Rotary Club of East Montgomery County (RCEMC) luncheon meeting on October 18. Chapman spoke with members about the process of applying for both district and global grants. He reminded members that a portion of individual and club donations to the Rotary International Annual Fund are used three years later to fund grant proposals submitted by Rotary Clubs in District 5910. Chapman praised RCEMC for having exciting and successful grants funded in the past, including:

Building, maintaining, and purchasing books for three little libraries in Splendora and New Caney;

Purchasing a 3-D printer and supplies for students and teachers, creating 50 prosthetic hands for recipients around the world;

Building raised beds and a pollinator garden benefiting the horticulture program at New Horizons in New Caney; and

Funding and assisting child nutrition programs at two New Caney ISD elementary schools.

RCEMC submitted a grant proposal this year to partner with The Mission Northeast in New Caney to provide food to families, children, and seniors in their service area. RCEMC requested $3,000 from District 5910, with matching funds from the club, to purchase food to distribute in November and December. These months are incredibly challenging because of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays and everyday food needs.

Rotary District 5910 Grant Subcommittee Chairman Bobby Chapman is presented with a book, “Mummy Cat” by Marcus Ewart by Suann Hereford, president of the Rotary Club of East Montgomery County, after Chapman spoke to Rotarians. The book will be donated in Chapman’s honor to the New Caney Elementary School.

A $6,000 check to Mission Northeast was presented by members of the Rotary Club of East Montgomery County.

Pam Dickson, Executive Director of The Mission Northeast, expects to serve at least 1,500 families, school children, and senior citizens during this time. In addition to providing $6,000 for the purchase of food to The Mission Northeast, RCEMC members will volunteer during November and December to sort and package food items for distribution, prepare and deliver grocery carts to client vehicles, assist with food pick-up from local grocery stores, and other holiday-related projects.

Chapman presented Suann Hereford, President of RCEMC, a check for $2,936 for their grant. Hereford said RECMC would make up the difference in the grant, and give The Mission Northeast a total of $6,000. Pam Dickson was present to meet Chapman and hear his presentation. She thanked RCEMC for their continued support of The Mission over the years, and looks forward to working with us to help address food insecurity in our community. Chapman said his committee received 29 grant applications from Rotary Clubs in District 5910, the highest number of applications received in at least six years.

Club President Hereford presented Chapman with a book donated in his honor to the library at New Caney Elementary School. His book, Mummy Cat, by Marcus Ewert, was chosen because of the approaching Halloween holiday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

