Annie Lee Mizell, of Tarkington Prairie, Texas passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born on April 24, 1932, in LaSalle, Texas to parents, Pete and Annie Matak.

Annie married the love of her life, Lonnie Joe Mizell, in 1950 and started a family. Annie was a devoted mother and her home was continually filled with her children, her children’s friends, and later her beloved grandchildren. She was a mother to them all, and all felt welcomed. Because of her loving nature (and great skill in the kitchen) family and friends naturally gravitated to her home for holidays and special occasions where they were sure to enjoy a delicious meal complete with a selection of made-from-scratch cakes. With a strong creative nature, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and knitting and family and friends were often the lucky recipients of gifts she made. After Lonnie Joe’s retirement, she joined him in his favorite pursuits: hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Annie is preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Annie Matak; husband, Lonnie Joe Mizell; siblings, Liddie James, Lottie Elles, Wilsie Browning, Willie Matak, Wilbert Matak; and grandson, Ruben James Mizell. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Mizell; sons, Lonnie Wayne Mizell and wife Janice, Rodney Dale Mizell and wife Cheryl, Leslie Alan Mizell and wife Sandra; sister, LaVonne Cooper; brothers, Alvin Matak and Pete Matak; 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren; along with many other loving family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10:00am at Oak Shade Baptist Church, 1807 CR 2212 Cleveland, Texas 77327 with Pastor Andy Cherry officiating. Interment followed at Boothe Cemetery.

The Mizell family extends our heartfelt gratitude to Liz Wakefield, Haley, Brittany, Melody, Starr, Mary, and Pam Davis RN for being an extended family to our dear mother and for providing loving care during her final years.

For those inquiring, donations can be made to Oak Shade Baptist Church, 1807 CR 2212, Cleveland, TX 77327, or Boothe Cemetery P.O. Box 761 Shepherd, TX 77371.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

