Nita Lavern Slocum was born October 5, 1955, in Cloverdale, California, to parents, Washie Isaac Browning and Wilma Elaine Hollie Browning. She entered her Heavenly Home on November 1, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 67.

Nita in her younger years loved fishing and camping with her father. Nita worked for Cleveland ISD for over 15 years where she worked in the cafeteria. She loved to collect Betty Boop items and collecting dolls. Nita loved the Lord and was a member of The Sanctuary in Cleveland, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Wilma Browning; sister, Betty Joyce Alsobrooks; brother, Scott Browning. Nita is survived by her uncles, Buddy Hollie and wife Janie, Keith Hollie and wife Vicki; aunts, Suzie Adkison, Sue Hollie; numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 9-10am. Funeral Service will begin at 10am with Bro. Kevin Howard and Bro. Douglas Hollie officiating. Burial will be at 2pm in the Hyatt Cemetery in Fields, Louisiana. Pallbearers for the service will be, Ricky Adkison, Zachary Adkison, James Hollie, Matt Hollie, Isaac Kay, and Gunnar Kay.

