Norma Jean Gibson was born January 7, 1944, in Rockdale, Texas, to parents, Hans Ludwig and Lucille Williams Ludwig. She passed away November 2, 2022, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 78.

Norma Jean was an active member of the Security Calvary Baptist Church where she made church bulletins and various other printed materials. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed quilting, cooking, playing her keyboard, drawing, and especially loved her dogs. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Norma Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Lucille Ludwig; sister, Charlotte Hollis; brother, Steve Ludwig. She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Vernie Gibson; daughters, Teresa Medeiros, Tina Wood and husband George; brothers, Bennie Ludwig, David Ludwig, and Ted Ludwig; sisters, Vera Bailey, and Martha Smith and husband Larry; grandchildren, Dylan Wood and wife Crystal, Kyle Wood, and Alexa Wood and Johnny Huynh; great grandchildren, Elliot Huynh and Jaxson Wood.

Graveside services will be held at Security Cemetery Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. George Droddy officiating. Pallbearers for the service will be, Ted Ludwig Jr, Randall Bailey, Frank Hollis, Johnny Huynh, David Ludwig Jr, and C.W. Hollis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

