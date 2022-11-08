Jo Ann Beshears was born July 21, 1951, in Cleveland, Texas, to parents, Kermit Kirkham and Mary McAdams Kirkham. She passed away November 2, 2022, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 71.

Jo Ann was a lifelong resident of the Cleveland area and she enjoyed spending time raising her children. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Mary Kirkham.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Garland Beshears; daughter, Drinda Bailey and husband Joseph; son Kevin Beshears and wife Carrie; grandchildren, Seanna Bailey, Alexandria Beshears, and Elizabeth Beshears; brothers, Nelson Kirkham and wife Deborah, and Charlie Kirkham and wife Judy.

Graveside Service is scheduled for Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 10am in the Morgan Cemetery.

