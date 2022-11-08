Betty Sue Ruby was born September 7, 1936, in Anahuac, Texas, to parents, James Admiral Vickery and Carrie Mae Enloe Vickery. She went to her Heavenly Home on November 7, 2022 in Houston, Texas, at the age of 86.

Betty graduated from Cleveland High School and married the love of her life, Ernest Arthur Ruby. They were members of the Main St. Church of Christ. Betty loved the time she spent at home raising her three children and making a home for husband. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie Vickery; husband, Ernest Arthur Ruby; son, Michael Ruby; brother, Bill Vickery.

She is survived by her daughters, Becky Carroll and husband Eddie, and Belinda Skoog and husband Chris; daughter in law, Stephenie Ruby; brothers, Jim Vickery and wife Jackie, and twin brother, Bob Vickery; grandchildren, Lindsey Kimble and husband Chris, Stephanie Patke and husband Ronnie, Timary Beaudry and husband Nick, Braden Ruby and wife Meghan, Emily Ruby, Olivia Ruby, Bennett Ruby, Hannah Beltran and husband Sebastian, Hayden Skoog, and Hunter Skoog; great grandchildren, Carter Kimble, Mason Maloney, Caroline Maloney, Everly Zamora, Kate Beaudry, Dylan Ruby, Danielle Ruby, and Zeke Beltran.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 11am-1pm. Graveside Service will be at 2pm in the Montague Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Reeves officiating.

