My beloved Mother, Lucille L. Fontenot McManus, 96, of Porter, TX, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Earthly Angels Care Home in Porter Texas. Lucille was born on January 1, 1926, in Merryville, LA, to the late Floyd Livingston and Maudie Myrell. She was retired as Supervisor of House Keeping at Moosa Memorial Hospital in Eunice, LA.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Bruce Fontenot and Reverend CJ McManus; son, Allen Fontenot; and sisters, Faye Hickman and Evelyn Stark.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Melyne Weddle and husband Tom of Porter, TX; brother, Willis “Bill” Livingston of Sour Lake, TX; sisters, Mary Jordan and husband Reverend Lonnie Jordan of Liberty, TX; grandchildren, Corey, Quentin, Bethany, Christine, and Michael; great- grandchildren, Slade, Olivia, Everly, Quinn, Andrew, Felicity, Dominic, Brighton, Chloe, Lexington, Dylan, Justin, Austin, Rebecca, Hunter, and McKinley; and great-great grandchildren, Natalie and Lauren.

Lucille was an active and devoted member of Porter Apostolic Church. She loved God and God loved her. She helped by donating her magical baking skills for cakes and pies to raise donations for supporting the local ministry and foreign missionaries. Everyone that was invited to Sister Lucille’s Sunday lunches looked forward to her feast. She was very talented with creating flower and table arrangements, decoupage and ceramics. One of mom’s passions was to work in her yard and plant different types of greenery. She will be truly missed by her loving daughter and family.

A home going service will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Apostolic Church of Beaumont, TX, at 10:00 A.M., with Reverend Lonnie Jordan officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 P.M. at Mount Calvary Cemetery 1400 East Laurel Avenue Highway 190 in Eunice, LA, 70535.

A gathering of family and friends will also be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Apostolic Church of Beaumont in Beaumont, TX beginning at 9:00 A.M. until time of service.

Honoring Lucille McManus as pallbearers are Quentin Williams, Corey Fontenot, Michael Fontenot, and Slade Cart.

