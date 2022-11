Liberty County election results for mid-term, local races

Bluebonnet News is at the Liberty County Elections Administration Office in Liberty waiting on the results of the Nov. 8 mid-term election.

With all voting boxes counted, these are the results for Liberty County elections. The numbers do not include the complete results for state and federal races.

CLEVELAND ISD BOND REFERENDUM

Yes – 1,298

No – 2,053

LIBERTY ISD TAX RATE

For – 1,130

Against – 1,497

TARKINGTON ISD BOARD POSITIONS

Position 1

Derral Shelton – 975

Paige Bostwick – 1,211

Justin Morgan – 739

Position 2

Susan Rollins – 1,780

Donny Haltom – 1,162

Position 3

Kevin Johnson – 1,622

Brent Head – 610

Chase Carpenter – 698

PCT. 2 JUSTICE OF THE PEACE

Jimmy Belt (Republican) – 700

Ronnie Davis (Democrat) – 438

U.S. STATE REP., DISTRICT 36

Brian Babin (Republican) – 16,320

Jon Haire (Democrat) – 3,324

GOVERNOR

Greg Abbott (Republican) – 16,061

Beto O’Rourke (Democrat) – 3,485

Mark Tippetts (Libertarian) – 166

Delilah Barrios (Green Party) – 55

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Dan Patrick (Republican) – 15,801

Mike Collier (Democrat) – 3,537

Shanna Steele (Libertarian) – 391

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Ken Paxton (Republican) – 15,818

Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Democrat) – 3,453

Mark Ash (Libertarian) – 443

TEXAS COMPTROLLER

Glenn Hegar (Republican) – 16,024

Janet T. Dudding (Democrat) – 3,267

V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza (Libertarian) – 312

LAND COMMISSIONER

Dawn Buckingham (Republican) – 16,030

Jay Kleberg (Democrat) – 3,303

Alfred Molison Jr. (Green) – 199

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Sid Miller (Republican) – 16,076

Susan Hays (Democrat) – 3,499

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Wayne Christian (Republican) – 15,860

Luke Warford (Democrat) – 3,155

Jaime Andres Diez (Libertarian) – 368

Hunter Wayne Crow (Green) – 165

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, PLACE 3

Debra Lehrmann (Republican) – 15,951

Erin A. Nowell (Democrat) – 3,284

Thomas Edward Oxford (Libertarian) – 332

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, PLACE 5

Rebeca Huddle (Republican) – 16,099

Amanda Reichek (Democrat) – 3,389

SUPREME COURT JUSTICE, PLACE 9

Evan Young (Republican) – 16,037

Julia Maldonado (Democrat) – 3,482

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 5

Scott Walker (Republican) – 16,087

Dana Huffman (Democrat) – 3,433

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PLACE 6

Jesse F. McClure III (Republican) – 16,103

Robert Johnson (Democrat) – 3,388

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT NO. 7

Julie Pickren (Republican) – 15,895

Dan Hochman (Democrat) – 3,310

Alan Pyeatt (Libertarian) – 338

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT NO. 3

Robert S. Nichols (Republican) – 16,006

Steve Russell (Democrat) – 3,286

Desarae Lindsey (Libertarian) – 317

JUSTICE, 9th COURT OF APPEALS, PLACE NO. 2

Jay Wright (Republican) – 15,805

Bob Mabry (Democrat) – 3,251

