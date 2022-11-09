Keith Barton Wells, 74, of Liberty, Texas passed away November 2, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Barton was born May 18, 1948 in Brady, Texas. He was adopted by Jake Wells and Frances Melton Wells.

Barton lived in Liberty his entire life and was a member of the 1967 graduating class of Liberty High School. He worked as a diesel mechanic and had a love for cars. He enjoyed restoring old cars and was a fan of the National Hot Rod Association. Barton also participated in drag racing in Baytown at the local track.

Barton was preceded in death by his parents Jake Wells and Frances Melton Wells. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Wells; children, Brandy Corral and husband Gene, Heather Wells, Courtney Wells and husband Josh Aguilar; grandchildren, Logan Carter, Lance Carter, Ava Aguilar; Numerous friends.

The celebration of life for Barton Wells will be announced at a later date.

