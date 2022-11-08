Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 6, 2022:

Patterson, Jason – Public Intoxication

Ponce, Alfredo Moreno – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 Years of Age

Rivera, Martin – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Driving While Intoxicated, second

Brenek, Megan Lynnette – Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape

Williamson, Michael Allen – Theft of Property

Dickerson, Bruce Elmer – Theft of Property and Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)

Jenkins, Christopher Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for San Jacinto County-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Duty to Register

Jenkins, Derek Ryan – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Taylor, Pennie Marie – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle

McCain, Samantha Elaine – Public Intoxication

Williamson, Michael Allen Rivera, Martin Ponce, Alfredo Moreno Patterson, Jason McCain, Samantha Elaine Jenkins, Christopher Lynn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

