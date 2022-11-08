Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 6, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 6, 2022:
- Patterson, Jason – Public Intoxication
- Ponce, Alfredo Moreno – Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 Years of Age
- Rivera, Martin – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License and Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Brenek, Megan Lynnette – Duty on Striking Fixture/Hwy Landscape
- Williamson, Michael Allen – Theft of Property
- Dickerson, Bruce Elmer – Theft of Property and Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
- Jenkins, Christopher Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for San Jacinto County-Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Duty to Register
- Jenkins, Derek Ryan – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
- Taylor, Pennie Marie – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle
- McCain, Samantha Elaine – Public Intoxication