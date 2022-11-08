November recognized as Adoption Month in Liberty County

The Nov. 8 meeting of the Liberty County Commissioners Court began with a proclamation recognizing November 2022 as Adoption Month in Liberty County. Liberty County Child Welfare Board members, Children’s Protective Services case workers and volunteers with Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) were on hand to accept the proclamation from Liberty County Judge Jay Knight.

On Nov. 16, at Liberty Center next to Liberty City Hall, these organizations will host an Adoption Day for Liberty and Chambers counties families.

“We will have 10 families finalizing their adoptions that day between the two counties,” said Cyndie Abshire with the Liberty County Child Welfare Board. “We haven’t had these events in a couple of years because of COVID. They have been doing it via Zoom since 2020 but it’s time to move forward and get back to hosting these events.”

The event will include a luncheon catered by Chick-fil-A and the presentation of gifts to the families. There will be a balloon artist to entertain the children and Judge Knight will deliver a welcome message. Pastor Howie Howeth with Journey Fellowship Church in Dayton will give an opening prayer.

While these 10 children have found their forever homes, there are dozens of other children from Liberty County still in foster care. Some have been placed with family members while others are in foster homes.

As Christmas is right around the corner, the Liberty County Child Welfare Board is working with other organizations and churches to provide Christmas gifts to these foster children. On Dec. 16, the organization will host a Foster Kids Christmas Party.

“So far, Journey Fellowship Church has reached out to us about a toy drive,” Abshire said.

If you would like to make a donation to the Liberty County Child Welfare Board for the Foster Kids Christmas Party or the Rainbow Room, the latter of which provides clothing and items to children during an emergency removal from their homes, please email Abshire at cyndieabshire@yahoo.com.

