Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 8, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 8, 2022:
- Najera, Victoria Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Vargas, Rufina – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication
- Logan, Richard Condado – Burglary of a Habitation (no mugshot)
- De La O-Salinas, Gibrann – No Driver’s License and Driving While Intoxicated
- Gutierrez, Emmanuel Issac – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
- Guillory, Steven Paul Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Clouse, Shane Dillon – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, Fictitious License Plate/Registration, Illegal Burning and Violate Promise to Appear
- Johnson, Robert Vaughn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Williams, Devin Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon