Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 8, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 8, 2022:

  • Najera, Victoria Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Vargas, Rufina – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication
  • Logan, Richard Condado – Burglary of a Habitation (no mugshot)
  • De La O-Salinas, Gibrann – No Driver’s License and Driving While Intoxicated
  • Gutierrez, Emmanuel Issac – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone
  • Guillory, Steven Paul Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Clouse, Shane Dillon – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, Fictitious License Plate/Registration, Illegal Burning and Violate Promise to Appear
  • Johnson, Robert Vaughn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Williams, Devin Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
