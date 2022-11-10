Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 8, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 8, 2022:

Najera, Victoria Kay – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Vargas, Rufina – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Jordan, Lasandra Jean – Public Intoxication

Logan, Richard Condado – Burglary of a Habitation (no mugshot)

De La O-Salinas, Gibrann – No Driver’s License and Driving While Intoxicated

Gutierrez, Emmanuel Issac – Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone

Guillory, Steven Paul Jr. – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Clouse, Shane Dillon – Displaying Expired License Plate, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Appear, Fictitious License Plate/Registration, Illegal Burning and Violate Promise to Appear

Johnson, Robert Vaughn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Williams, Devin Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

De La O-Salinas, Gibrann Guillory, Steven Paul Jr. Gutierrez, Emmanuel Issac Jordan, Lasandra Jean Vargas, Rufina Najera, Victoria Kay Johnson, Robert Vaughn Williams, Devin Lee

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

