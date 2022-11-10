George C. “Buddy” Barrow, Jr., 84, of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 23, 1938, in Hankamer, Texas, to the late Kathryn Blackwell and George C. Barrow, Sr.

Buddy worked for many years in plant maintenance in the oil and gas industry. He was born into a large family and spent most of his life farming with the family. Buddy was passionate about farming and vegetable gardening, teaching his own family the importance and value of his passion. He was a good ole country boy and it showed in everything that he did.

Buddy pursued many interests, some of which included watching television, especially football and NASCAR, and taking trips with his wife Barbara to the casinos. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding his tractor whenever he was able. Buddy’s greatest hobby of all was spending time with his grandchildren, as each one held a very special place in his heart. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to so many. Buddy was proud of his family and of all they accomplished. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Marilyn Barrow, Maxine Abraham, Linda Leist, Sue Bradley and Allen Barrow; his father and mother-in-law George and Jewel Swan; and his great-grandson Kase Ryder Holmes. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of fifty-nine years, Barbara Swan Barrow; his children Kevin Rhodes and wife Kim, Kimberly Noble and husband Jeff and Kenya Melton and husband Kyle; his grandchildren Jillian Barnes and husband Shane, Erin Schultz and husband Nathan, Katie Bishop and husband Melton, Mitchell Villemez and wife Madison, Kori Walker and husband Jeremy, Reagan Casey and husband Andrew, Michael Villemez, Matthew Melton, and McKenzie Stankiewicz and husband Drew; his fourteen great-grandchildren Blakely and Baelon Barnes, Connor, Parker and Easton Schultz, Kolten and Christian Bishop, Emma Villemez, Denim and Dani Holmes, Olivia and Davin Casey, Lily and Allison Stankiewicz; his sisters-in-law Judy McKinney and Bobbie Barrow; his numerous nephews and nieces; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 11am, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, in Barrow Cemetery in Hankamer, with Michael Page officiating.

