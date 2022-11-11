Jody Mark Nunez, 63, of Dayton, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022, in Mont Belvieu. He was born March 4, 1959, in Baytown to his late parents, Billy Nunez, Sr. and Beverly Black Nunez.

Jody was a resident of the Baytown and Dayton area all his life. He was a graduate of the Ross S. Sterling Class of 1977. Jody was a small engine repairman by trade, a member of the White Horse Revival Church and the Ride in the Light Ministry. He loved the outdoors, trips spent hunting and fishing were some of his favorite times. Jody also enjoyed working out and playing the harmonica.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, David Nunez and a brother, Billy Nunez, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Loyce Nunez; daughter, Jan Nunez and her husband, Jeremy Egbert; grandchildren, Emily Hernandez, Anya Stahl and Nova Egbert; sister, Cherri Burns and her husband, Wayne; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Janice Knight and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 14, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Morgan Cemetery in Cleveland with a graveside service to follow at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor David Lancon officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Egbert, Bryan Lucas, Wayne Burns, Brandon Fontenot, Taylor Lancon and Billy Porter. Honorary pallbearer Mason Lucas.

To view his obituary, or post a tribute to the family, please go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

