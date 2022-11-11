Walton “Leon” Dunn, 78, of Mont Belvieu, formerly of Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on July 6, 1944, in Houston, Texas, to the late Walton D. and Mary A. Lewis Dunn. Leon worked for many years as a welder in the petroleum industry until his retirement.

Leon pursued many interests, some of which included doing yard work and watching the Texas Longhorns play football. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt. Leon will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Walton was preceded in death by his parents; and his two brothers. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Helen Dunn of Mont Belvieu; his son James Allen Dunn; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A graveside service and committal will be held at eleven o’clock in the morning, on Friday, November 11, 2022, in Linney Cemetery.

