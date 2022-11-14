Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2022:

Gray, David Duane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Tovar, Justin Maurice – Public Intoxication

Quiller, Laderrick – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Williams, Brendon – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Delivery of Marijuana

Brooks, Trevon – Evading Arrest or Detention

Nobles, Darrell Lee – Theft of Property and Outdoor Burning of Waste/Toxic Material

Brooks, Trevon Gray, David Duane Nobles, Darrell Lee Quiller, Laderrick Tovar, Justin Maurice Williams, Brendon

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

