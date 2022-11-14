Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 12, 2022

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2022:

  • Gray, David Duane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Tovar, Justin Maurice – Public Intoxication
  • Quiller, Laderrick – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Williams, Brendon – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Delivery of Marijuana
  • Brooks, Trevon – Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Nobles, Darrell Lee – Theft of Property and Outdoor Burning of Waste/Toxic Material
Brooks, Trevon
Gray, David Duane
Nobles, Darrell Lee
Quiller, Laderrick
Tovar, Justin Maurice
Williams, Brendon

