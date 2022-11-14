Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 12, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 12, 2022:
- Gray, David Duane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Tovar, Justin Maurice – Public Intoxication
- Quiller, Laderrick – Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Williams, Brendon – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle and Delivery of Marijuana
- Brooks, Trevon – Evading Arrest or Detention
- Nobles, Darrell Lee – Theft of Property and Outdoor Burning of Waste/Toxic Material