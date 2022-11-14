Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 11, 2022:

Gresham, William Daniel – Theft of Property

Taylor, Eston – Arson (no mugshot)

Chatlin, Jennifer Hanchey – Theft of Property

Milashoski, Jamie – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Stewart, Tony – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, and Theft of Property

William, Devin Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Roberts, Glenn Corey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Baldwin, Ashley Chaddane – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Gresham, James E. – Theft of Property

Rios, Alexander – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief

Robert Tanner – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child, third or more, and No Fishing License

Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

