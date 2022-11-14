Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 11, 2022

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 11, 2022:
- Gresham, William Daniel – Theft of Property
- Taylor, Eston – Arson (no mugshot)
- Chatlin, Jennifer Hanchey – Theft of Property
- Milashoski, Jamie – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
- Stewart, Tony – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, and Theft of Property
- William, Devin Lee – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Roberts, Glenn Corey – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Baldwin, Ashley Chaddane – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Gresham, James E. – Theft of Property
- Rios, Alexander – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle and Criminal Mischief
- Robert Tanner – Driving While Intoxicated With a Child, third or more, and No Fishing License
- Walker, Anthony Ray Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated