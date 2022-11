The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 10, 2022:

Cooper, Ronnie – Theft of Property

Christy, Christopher – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Capital Murder by Terror/Threat or Other Felony

Brooks, Byron Dale – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (five counts) and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Ozuna, Viviano Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

