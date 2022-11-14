Curtis Lamar Har

Curtis Lamar Hart, 86, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hart was born on March 23, 1936, to the late Jude Hart and Johnnie Lea Lambert. Born in a different era, where you didn’t have running water, Curtis grew up hauling and chopping wood, pumping well water, walking to school, and riding horses.

In his teens, his career began in the oilfields. Not realizing that this would be a career, he would continue with for over 60 years. A passion that was lifelong was hunting in the woods: Deer, hogs, cows, or wild horses with Jack Strahan. Also a big part of his life was roping and riding. When play days started in this area, he went all out. Not only did he have his children participate, but so did he. It wasn’t long he was hosting them at his own arena. Next came roping calves, bucking bulls, and team roping. Team roping stuck.

Curtis held ropings that grew and expanded. Most of the ropers from this area have roped in his arena. No one that has lived here in the last 50 years can forget the West Hardin Trail Riders. Curtis started it in 1970 and it lasted approximately 30 years. He started for families: No alcohol, No stud horses, No profanity. He enforced this many times. A hole has been left in many hearts, besides his family. His legacy will never be forgotten. We must carry on the principles he lived by. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lonnie Hart and Jeff Hart; sister, Connie Hart Bennett.

Those left to cherish his memory are wife, Ginger Alford Hart of Batson, Texas; son, Scotty Hart and wife Debra of Batson, TX; daughters, Penny Hart of Batson, Texas, and Teresa Hart of Batson, Texas; brothers, Dwain Hart and wife Darlene of Batson, Texas, and Butch Hart of Batson, Texas; sisters, Betty Watkins of Liberty, Texas, and Lorice Hudspeth of Batson, Texas; 9 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries in Batson, TX with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth, Reverend Aaron DeLaughter and Rachel DeLaughter officiating. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries in Batson, Texas. Interment will follow to Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

Honoring Mr. Hart as pallbearers are Logan Hughes, Cody Hughes, Philip Pilgreen, Billy Earl Taylor, Raymond Robinson, and Nicolas Hart. Honorary pallbearers are Blake Hart, Tom Warner, Bates Hobbs, Jerry Guedry, Gary West, Hulan Rawlinson, and Jesse Eckert.

