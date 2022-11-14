John Samuel File, 28, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas. John was born to John Bulliner and the late Karen File. John loved his music and Christian concerts. He was a member of the Austin Ridge Bible Church and also attended church at the Country Cowboy Church in Cleveland, TX. John loved Graffiti and working out. All his friends knew him as the comedian because he always loved to crack jokes and make people laugh.

John is preceded in death by his mother, Karen File and uncle, Harry File.

Those left to cherish his memory are his father, John Bulliner of Houston, Texas; grandmother, Carol James of Cleveland, Texas; sister, Mariah Brown and husband Justin of Cleveland; cousins, Lauren Duvall and husband Ben Zucker of Austin, Texas, Zach File of Galveston, Texas, and Chloe File and husband Justin Platt of Dayton, Texas; nieces, Sutton Halter of Cleveland, Texas, Malloree Platt of Dayton, Texas, and Lakelynn Platt of Dayton, Texas; nephew, Kaysen Brown of Cleveland, Texas, and a host of family and friends.

Service of Remembrance will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas, with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Gathering of Family and Friends will be at 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas. Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Funeral Services in Batson, Texas.

