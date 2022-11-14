Ronnie Harrison Orand, 74, of Liberty, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born April 6, 1948, in Dayton, to his late parents, Harrison “H. C.” Crunk Orand, Jr. and Ethel “Jeanette” Gardner Orand.

Ronnie was the founding owner/operator of Trinity Valley Welding and Machine Company in Liberty, Texas. After retiring for a few years he started Liberty Machine Tool also in Liberty, Texas, was active in the Elk’s Lodge and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.

Mr. Orand was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Ray Orand.

Survivors include his wife of over 56 years, Linda L. Heiman Orand, of Liberty; daughter, Tammy Orand Robinson, and her husband, Jimmy, of Hardin; sons, Johnny Orand, of Erie, PA, and Jamie Orand, of Liberty; grandchildren, Britney, Parker, Tommy, Harlie, Harrison, James, Cecilia, Torre, Hunter, Denton, Hannah and Cade; 14 great-grandchildren his special pet, Lucy and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Orand, Denton Orand, Hunter Robinson, Michael Fontenot, Chuck Warner, Allen Skipper. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Orand, Jamie Orand, Jimmy Robinson, Waymon Cornell, George Ferrell and Stephen Woods.

A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Mansfield Cemetery in Vidor, Texas.

