Rock-N-Ride welcomes 200 cyclists to Cleveland

The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce hosted its Fifth Annual Rock-N-Ride cycling event on Saturday, Nov. 14, during a break in this weekend’s rains. Despite the chilly weather, close to 200 cyclists turned out this year, much to the relief of the organizers who have been planning for the event for months.

Of the 170 or so who signed up and paid their entry fees in advance, only around 30 were kept away by the weather, and even more riders signed up on the day of the event. At 7 a.m. sharp and after a breakfast provided by the presenting sponsor – Whataburger, the cyclists set out on either a 28-mile or 52-mile ride through the Sam Houston National Forest. Along the way, they were safely escorted by local law enforcement.

Roadhouse Randy provided the morning entertainment and the band Tomfoolery gave a concert for the riders as they returned for lunch at the end of their rides.

Other sponsors were Sparklight, Adams Homes, Fullscope Pest Control, Good Promotions, Sari’s Creations, Scott Shuff State Farm, Prosperity Bank, Fuselier Surveying and Mapping, Cleveland Pediatrics, Earnest Bailes, Washburn Company, Units, Tarver Abstract and StickerMule.

The cyclists set off on Rock-N-Ride on Saturday in Cleveland. (Photo by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce)

Despite the early hour and the cold weather, Rock N Ride Committee Chair Camille Landry was still smiling as she helped set up tables, chairs and cones at the event. Whataburger was the principal sponsor for this year’s Rock N Ride, an annual fundraising event hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce. Pictured left to right are Chamber CEO Victoria Good, Whataguy and Darwin Davis, marketing director for Burger Works, the franchise that owns the Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty Whataburger restaurants. What-an-event could have been the motto of this year’s Rock N Ride, an annual cycling event hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Nov. 12. Whataburger sponsored the event and dozens of other businesses helped out through volunteering and providing support.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

